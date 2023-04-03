Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock Records 297.06% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a -38.07% decrease in the past week, with a -40.79% drop in the past month, and a 297.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.17% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.02% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -56.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNS on April 03, 2023 was 21.38M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a -38.07% decrease in the past week, with a -40.79% drop in the past month, and a 297.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.17% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.02% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -56.85% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at -67.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares sank -62.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -38.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6425. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 308.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49. The total capital return value is set at -14.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.54.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.