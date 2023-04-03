Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 6.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Right Now?

The public float for GATO is 68.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On April 03, 2023, GATO’s average trading volume was 436.60K shares.

GATO’s Market Performance

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has seen a 41.65% increase in the past week, with a 43.20% rise in the past month, and a 57.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for GATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.03% for GATO stock, with a simple moving average of 72.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to GATO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

GATO Trading at 35.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +39.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +41.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 59.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.