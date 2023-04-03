Examining the Volatility of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) Stock

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has gone up by 11.87% for the week, with a 0.94% rise in the past month and a 20.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.06% for HOOD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

The public float for HOOD is 697.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on April 03, 2023 was 7.20M shares.

HOOD) stock’s latest price update

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has increased by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 9.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 92,691 shares at the price of $9.02 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 1,005,550 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $836,434 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 83,334 shares at $9.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 1,115,646 shares at $819,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.