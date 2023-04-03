Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) Stock

In the past week, TMC stock has gone up by 2.80%, with a monthly decline of -17.93% and a quarterly surge of 17.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.54% for TMC the metals company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for TMC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMC is $3.00, which is $2.17 above the current price. The public float for TMC is 179.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMC on April 03, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

TMC) stock’s latest price update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC)’s stock price has increased by 7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. however, the company has experienced a 2.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMC reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

TMC Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8436. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw 7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Barron Gerard, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 28. After this action, Barron Gerard now owns 15,497,489 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Barron Gerard, the Chief Executive Officer of TMC the metals company Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Barron Gerard is holding 15,462,489 shares at $29,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -249.60, with -161.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.