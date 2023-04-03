Evaluating the Ups and Downs of COMPASS Pathways plc’s (CMPS) Stock

The stock of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has seen a -5.29% decrease in the past week, with a 16.02% gain in the past month, and a 22.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for CMPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.89% for CMPS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for CMPS is $41.55, which is $31.7 above than the current price. The public float for CMPS is 21.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on April 03, 2023 was 267.78K shares.

CMPS) stock’s latest price update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 9.93. but the company has seen a -5.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/21 that Compass Pathways Gets New Patent for Psilocybin Treatment. The Stock Extends Gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMPS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CMPS Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw 22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.