Evaluating the Impact of -3.39 Increase on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) Stock

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has gone up by 15.88% for the week, with a 16.40% rise in the past month and a 1.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.28% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.38% for ITCI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is 1.15.

The public float for ITCI is 92.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On April 03, 2023, ITCI’s average trading volume was 762.81K shares.

ITCI) stock’s latest price update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 56.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 12.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.75. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Neumann Mark, who sale 15,604 shares at the price of $54.31 back on Mar 28. After this action, Neumann Mark now owns 45,339 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $847,380 using the latest closing price.

Mates Sharon, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 20,565 shares at $44.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mates Sharon is holding 1,130,309 shares at $925,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.