Evaluating the Impact of -19.47 Increase on Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) Stock

In the past week, CANO stock has gone down by -17.27%, with a monthly decline of -31.06% and a quarterly plunge of -26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Cano Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.99% for CANO stock, with a simple moving average of -75.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CANO is $3.56, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 170.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.90% of that float. The average trading volume for CANO on April 03, 2023 was 8.08M shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has decreased by -19.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

In the past week, CANO stock has gone down by -17.27%, with a monthly decline of -31.06% and a quarterly plunge of -26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Cano Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.99% for CANO stock, with a simple moving average of -75.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at -34.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -34.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -17.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2055. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc. (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.