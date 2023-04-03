Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is 5.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQH is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is $38.23, which is $12.84 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 361.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On April 03, 2023, EQH’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has increased by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 24.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

EQH’s Market Performance

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a 7.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.48% decline in the past month and a -12.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of -12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.79. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.