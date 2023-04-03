Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 49.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LLY is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is $379.77, which is $38.16 above the current market price. The public float for LLY is 950.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On April 03, 2023, LLY’s average trading volume was 3.19M shares.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 340.69. However, the company has seen a 2.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/23 that Eli Lilly Drug Fails to Prevent Alzheimer’s in Study

LLY’s Market Performance

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has seen a 2.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.00% gain in the past month and a -6.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for LLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for LLY stock, with a simple moving average of 2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LLY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $375 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLY reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for LLY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

LLY Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $328.52. In addition, Eli Lilly and Company saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $335.82 back on Mar 24. After this action, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC now owns 102,748,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company, valued at $67,164,555 using the latest closing price.

Weems Alonzo, the EVP, ERM & CECO of Eli Lilly and Company, sale 1,000 shares at $318.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Weems Alonzo is holding 8,908 shares at $318,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eli Lilly and Company stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.12. Equity return is now at value 64.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 152.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.39. Total debt to assets is 32.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.