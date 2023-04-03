E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, EJH stock has gone down by -0.41%, with a monthly decline of -47.79% and a quarterly plunge of -78.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.89% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.19% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of -95.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

The public float for EJH is 239.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EJH on April 03, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has decreased by -19.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, EJH stock has gone down by -0.41%, with a monthly decline of -47.79% and a quarterly plunge of -78.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.89% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.19% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of -95.76% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -60.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.70%, as shares sank -47.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1267. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -77.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.