Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has increased by 2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 21.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) by analysts is $27.33, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of DBX was 3.06M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stock saw an increase of 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.60% and a quarterly increase of -3.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Dropbox Inc. (DBX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.20% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,369 shares at the price of $21.21 back on Mar 27. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 446,338 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $50,246 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 11,506 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 229,749 shares at $219,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.