Domo Inc. (DOMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)’s stock price has increased by 8.90 compared to its previous closing price of 13.03. however, the company has experienced a 18.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DOMO is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOMO is $21.75, which is $7.56 above than the current price. The public float for DOMO is 29.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume of DOMO on April 03, 2023 was 749.73K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stock saw a decrease of 18.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for Domo Inc. (DOMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.89% for DOMO stock, with a simple moving average of -26.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOMO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +18.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Thayne Daren, who sale 5,886 shares at the price of $12.24 back on Mar 21. After this action, Thayne Daren now owns 197,415 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $72,045 using the latest closing price.

PESTANA JOHN R, the Director of Domo Inc., purchase 72,500 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that PESTANA JOHN R is holding 96,490 shares at $991,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Equity return is now at value 74.70, with -46.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.