Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume for DNN on April 03, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stock saw a decrease of 12.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.50% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0587. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.