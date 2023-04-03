D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 6.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHI is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is $109.10, which is $11.71 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On April 03, 2023, DHI’s average trading volume was 2.92M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has increased by 2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 95.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month, and a 9.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $102.50, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to DHI, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

DHI Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.62. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who sale 203 shares at the price of $96.66 back on Mar 21. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $19,622 using the latest closing price.

Allen Barbara K, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 449 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Allen Barbara K is holding 5,650 shares at $43,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.