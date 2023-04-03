D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is $63.66, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 9.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HEPS on April 03, 2023 was 748.84K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS’s stock has seen a 2.52% increase for the week, with a 43.53% rise in the past month and a 84.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.18% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.59% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 38.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HEPS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HEPS Trading at 22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +42.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9894. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 84.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.