Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT)’s stock price has decreased by -28.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. however, the company has experienced a -63.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Right Now?

The public float for CYXT is 133.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of CYXT on April 03, 2023 was 655.95K shares.

CYXT’s Market Performance

CYXT’s stock has seen a -63.64% decrease for the week, with a -86.78% drop in the past month and a -83.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.16% for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -78.57% for CYXT stock, with a simple moving average of -93.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYXT

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYXT reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CYXT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to CYXT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

CYXT Trading at -85.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.19%, as shares sank -87.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYXT fell by -63.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3232. In addition, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. saw -84.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYXT starting from FONSECA NELSON A. JR, who sale 55,294 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, FONSECA NELSON A. JR now owns 194,725 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., valued at $650,810 using the latest closing price.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio, the Chief Financial Officer of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., sale 19,304 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sagasta Carlos Ignacio is holding 54,258 shares at $227,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYXT

Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.