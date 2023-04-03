CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is 35.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CubeSmart (CUBE) is $51.27, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 223.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On April 03, 2023, CUBE’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has increased by 3.68 compared to its previous closing price of 46.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE) has experienced a 6.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.50% drop in the past month, and a 19.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CUBE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CUBE Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.03. In addition, CubeSmart saw 19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $48.33 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $918,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CubeSmart (CUBE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.