Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has gone down by -8.83% for the week, with a -45.71% drop in the past month and a -21.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.97% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.04% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -65.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRKN on April 03, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has decreased by -15.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a -8.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has gone down by -8.83% for the week, with a -45.71% drop in the past month and a -21.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.97% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.04% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -65.56% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -39.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.67%, as shares sank -43.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1739. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -24.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.