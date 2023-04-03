Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is above average at 2.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.86.

The public float for CPG is 545.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPG on April 03, 2023 was 6.34M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 6.95. However, the company has experienced a 9.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG’s stock has risen by 9.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly rise of 0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.