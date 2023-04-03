Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) is $9.00, which is $8.83 above the current market price. The public float for CDAK is 36.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDAK on April 03, 2023 was 896.23K shares.

CDAK) stock’s latest price update

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK)’s stock price has decreased by -8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -60.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDAK’s Market Performance

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) has experienced a -60.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -64.09% drop in the past month, and a -50.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.03% for CDAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -61.30% for CDAK stock, with a simple moving average of -86.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CDAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAK reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CDAK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CDAK, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

CDAK Trading at -69.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.80%, as shares sank -68.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAK fell by -60.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4318. In addition, Codiak BioSciences Inc. saw -56.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAK starting from Howze Yalonda, who sale 1,628 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Mar 30. After this action, Howze Yalonda now owns 7,458 shares of Codiak BioSciences Inc., valued at $318 using the latest closing price.

Sathyanarayanan Sriram, the Chief Scientific Officer of Codiak BioSciences Inc., sale 11,762 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Sathyanarayanan Sriram is holding 0 shares at $1,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.24 for the present operating margin

+76.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codiak BioSciences Inc. stands at -162.01. The total capital return value is set at -71.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.14. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK), the company’s capital structure generated 117.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.07. Total debt to assets is 36.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.