CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 72.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is above average at 4.44x. The 36-month beta value for CF is also noteworthy at 1.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CF is 195.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of CF on April 03, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stock saw a decrease of 3.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for CF stock, with a simple moving average of -22.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $90 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CF, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

CF Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.05. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Noonan Anne P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $118.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noonan Anne P now owns 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $355,920 using the latest closing price.

Will W Anthony, the President & CEO of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 102,520 shares at $110.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Will W Anthony is holding 322,916 shares at $11,293,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Equity return is now at value 74.00, with 24.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.