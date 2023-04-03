Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 0.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is 0.96.

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On April 03, 2023, CTRM’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

CTRM) stock’s latest price update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has increased by 9.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. however, the company has experienced a 11.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTRM’s Market Performance

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has experienced a 11.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 54.72% rise in the past month, and a 84.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.17% for CTRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.85% for CTRM stock, with a simple moving average of 45.37% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 34.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -42.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8130. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 78.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.