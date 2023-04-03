Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 26.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 156.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.95.

The public float for CCJ is 431.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on April 03, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has seen a 8.86% increase for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a 15.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for Cameco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.39. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.