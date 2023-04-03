Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) Stock: A 19.14% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has gone up by 20.77% for the week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month and a -15.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.88% for CEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.14% for CEI stock, with a simple moving average of -81.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CEI is -1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CEI is $39062500.00, The public float for CEI is 17.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEI on April 03, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CEI) stock’s latest price update

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI)’s stock price has increased by 8.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CEI Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +21.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4405. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -18039.52. Equity return is now at value 293.50, with -260.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 107.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.