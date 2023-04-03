Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of BFRG was 491.48K shares.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 20.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.61% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

BFRG Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.42%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +13.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.