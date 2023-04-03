Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BCLI is also noteworthy at -0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCLI is $15.00, which is $11.7 above than the current price. The public float for BCLI is 28.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.45% of that float. The average trading volume of BCLI on April 03, 2023 was 321.24K shares.

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has increased by 32.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. but the company has seen a 112.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCLI’s Market Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has experienced a 112.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.49% rise in the past month, and a 117.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.01% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 84.18% for BCLI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BCLI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

BCLI Trading at 66.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.65%, as shares surge +57.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +112.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 101.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

Equity return is now at value -468.90, with -146.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.