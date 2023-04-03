BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a 17.19% increase in the past week, with a -7.74% drop in the past month, and a -25.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.96% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BILL is $127.07, which is $50.45 above the current price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on April 03, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has increased by 5.94 compared to its previous closing price of 76.59. However, the company has seen a 17.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to BILL, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BILL Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.10. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 9,377 shares at the price of $90.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $845,474 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the SVP, Finance & Accounting of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $85.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 1,569 shares at $237,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.