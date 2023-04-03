Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is above average at 2.45x. The 36-month beta value for BTE is also noteworthy at 2.92.

The average price estimated by analysts for BTE is $5.55, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on April 03, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 3.75. However, the company has experienced a 10.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTE’s Market Performance

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has seen a 10.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.10% decline in the past month and a -11.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for BTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.78% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.