Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Beta Value: Understandin...

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is above average at 2.45x. The 36-month beta value for BTE is also noteworthy at 2.92.

The average price estimated by analysts for BTE is $5.55, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on April 03, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 3.75. However, the company has experienced a 10.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTE’s Market Performance

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has seen a 10.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.10% decline in the past month and a -11.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for BTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.78% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​