Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) by analysts is $50.00, which is $13.54 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.12M shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 36.27. but the company has seen a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Third Point Pulls Plan for Proxy Fight With Bath & Body Works

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI’s stock has risen by 2.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.02% and a quarterly drop of -12.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Bath & Body Works Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BBWI, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

BBWI Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.55. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Mazurek Thomas E., the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 16,338 shares at $42.25 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Mazurek Thomas E. is holding 11,225 shares at $690,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Equity return is now at value -31.60, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

