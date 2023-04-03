Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on April 03, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA’s stock has seen a 6.02% increase for the week, with a -8.44% drop in the past month and a 16.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 26.14% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.