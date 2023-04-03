Assessing the Risk and Potential of Palisade Bio Inc.’s (PALI) Stock

The stock of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) has seen a 114.63% increase in the past week, with a 58.56% gain in the past month, and a 9.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for PALI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 82.95% for PALI stock, with a simple moving average of -54.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PALI is at 1.47.

The public float for PALI is 1.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PALI on April 03, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

PALI) stock’s latest price update

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI)’s stock price has increased by 32.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. However, the company has seen a 114.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PALI Trading at 61.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.51%, as shares surge +63.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALI rose by +114.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Palisade Bio Inc. saw -32.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALI starting from Finley John David, who purchase 19,481 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Sep 01. After this action, Finley John David now owns 148,727 shares of Palisade Bio Inc., valued at $2,799 using the latest closing price.

Finley John David, the Chief Financial Officer of Palisade Bio Inc., purchase 7,350 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Finley John David is holding 129,246 shares at $1,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALI

Equity return is now at value -168.20, with -118.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.