Assessing the Risk and Potential of nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) Stock

In the past week, NCNO stock has gone up by 12.79%, with a monthly decline of -6.24% and a quarterly plunge of -4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.91% for nCino Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.51% for NCNO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $29.83, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 109.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On April 03, 2023, NCNO’s average trading volume was 852.47K shares.

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s stock price has increased by 6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 23.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to NCNO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NCNO Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 696 shares at the price of $29.91 back on Feb 06. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 18,141 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $20,817 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 6,474 shares at $30.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 882,918 shares at $197,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.