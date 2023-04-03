Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is 2.62x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $6.75, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 24.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On April 03, 2023, ARQQ’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

ARQQ) stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has increased by 6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ’s stock has risen by 20.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.94% and a quarterly drop of -61.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.02% for Arqit Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.64% for ARQQ stock, with a simple moving average of -70.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1615. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -61.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.