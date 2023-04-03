Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT)’s stock price has increased by 16.13 compared to its previous closing price of 20.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 52.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is $47.88, which is $19.58 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 22.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCT on April 03, 2023 was 425.21K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stock saw an increase of 52.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.66% and a quarterly increase of 38.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.41% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.12% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of 39.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ARCT Trading at 34.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares surge +45.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +52.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.45. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $16.07 back on Mar 06. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 589,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $80,350 using the latest closing price.

Marquet Magda, the Director of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 2,222 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Marquet Magda is holding 24,942 shares at $39,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.