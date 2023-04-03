Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

The 36-month beta value for XERS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XERS is 132.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on April 03, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has increased by 11.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XERS’s Market Performance

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has experienced a 27.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.56% rise in the past month, and a 30.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.60% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 28.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +27.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3385. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,508,064 shares at $140,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.