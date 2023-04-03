Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

The 36-month beta value for USEG is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for USEG is 12.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of USEG on April 03, 2023 was 40.56K shares.

USEG) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG)’s stock price has increased by 36.36 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/19/22 that Private Drillers Are Hitting Their Limits

USEG’s Market Performance

USEG’s stock has risen by 30.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.15% and a quarterly rise of 4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for U.S. Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.41% for USEG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USEG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for USEG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for USEG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $3.75 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Accumulate” to USEG, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

USEG Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +32.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8978. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Keys Randall D, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Dec 28. After this action, Keys Randall D now owns 80,000 shares of U.S. Energy Corp., valued at $10,035 using the latest closing price.

Keys Randall D, the Director of U.S. Energy Corp., purchase 500 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Keys Randall D is holding 75,500 shares at $1,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.