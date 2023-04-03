Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

The 36-month beta value for NEO is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEO is $20.18, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on April 03, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NEO) stock’s latest price update

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 17.61. however, the company has experienced a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO’s stock has risen by 3.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.40% and a quarterly rise of 84.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for NeoGenomics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 59.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $20 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

NEO Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 88.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

In summary, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.