Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 16.69x. The 36-month beta value for GFI is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for GFI is 858.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on April 03, 2023 was 5.71M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 13.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has seen a 4.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 42.77% gain in the past month and a 27.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for GFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.08% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of 36.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.30 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at 21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.