An In-Depth Look at Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) Stock Performance

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a 0.93% increase in the past week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month, and a 0.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for DRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for DRS stock, with a simple moving average of 15.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Right Now?

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is $16.67, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for DRS is 46.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRS on April 03, 2023 was 686.04K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS)’s stock price has increased by 5.45 compared to its previous closing price of 12.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $17 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for DRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

DRS Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +0.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.20 for the present operating margin

+18.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.90. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.52. Total debt to assets is 15.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.