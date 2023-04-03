Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 15.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The average price predicted for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) by analysts is $19.45, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.85% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ATEC was 995.09K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has seen a -1.39% decrease in the past week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month, and a 29.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of 49.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATEC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Pelizzon David R, who purchase 3,100 shares at the price of $15.24 back on Mar 13. After this action, Pelizzon David R now owns 279,245 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $47,244 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $14.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,608,117 shares at $290,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.