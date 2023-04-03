Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)’s stock price has increased by 7.15 compared to its previous closing price of 311.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Align Stock Is Falling Because Consumers Don’t Want to Spend

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ALGN is $336.60, which is $2.46 above the current price. The public float for ALGN is 73.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGN on April 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN’s stock has seen a 8.95% increase for the week, with a 6.68% rise in the past month and a 57.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for Align Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for ALGN stock, with a simple moving average of 33.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $307 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGN, setting the target price at $620 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

ALGN Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.84. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 58.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 2,928 shares at the price of $341.50 back on Feb 08. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 188,417 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $999,912 using the latest closing price.

Morici John, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Align Technology Inc., purchase 587 shares at $341.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Morici John is holding 8,204 shares at $200,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.