Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 98.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $12.44, which is -$1.13 below the current market price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On April 03, 2023, AGI’s average trading volume was 3.63M shares.

AGI stock's latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 12.23. but the company has seen a 4.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a 4.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.41% gain in the past month and a 22.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.45% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 38.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 22.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.