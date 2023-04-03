Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMTX is $12.04, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.03% of that float. The average trading volume for AMTX on April 03, 2023 was 576.00K shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has increased by 7.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMTX’s Market Performance

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.09% drop in the past month, and a -42.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.04% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.43% for AMTX stock, with a simple moving average of -59.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -36.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -39.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 67.60, with -57.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.