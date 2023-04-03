Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 72.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) by analysts is $45.00, which is $13.98 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.10% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.72M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has decreased by -16.66 compared to its previous closing price of 37.22. however, the company has experienced a -18.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has fallen by -18.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.70% and a quarterly rise of 50.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.45% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.50% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.35% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -18.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +301.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.84. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 54.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Erickson Gayn, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Erickson Gayn now owns 569,064 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

SPINK KENNETH B., the VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems, sale 25,000 shares at $35.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SPINK KENNETH B. is holding 99,880 shares at $880,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.