Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.05.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is $14.70, which is $8.29 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 25.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADN on April 03, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADN’s Market Performance

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has experienced a -4.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -38.37% drop in the past month, and a -40.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.61% for ADN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.07% for ADN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ADN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ADN Trading at -36.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -40.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3070. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -41.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-9.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -24.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.