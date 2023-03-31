World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WWE is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WWE is $99.00, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for WWE is 43.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.11% of that float. The average trading volume for WWE on March 31, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

WWE) stock’s latest price update

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 89.32. however, the company has experienced a 7.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/09/23 that WWE exploring possibility of legal betting on scripted matches: report

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE’s stock has risen by 7.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.28% and a quarterly rise of 34.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.09% for WWE stock, with a simple moving average of 20.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to WWE, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

WWE Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.17. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 32.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from DUNN KEVIN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.70 back on May 27. After this action, DUNN KEVIN now owns 271,171 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,000,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.