Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VEV is $4.00, The public float for VEV is 39.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEV on March 31, 2023 was 74.63K shares.

VEV stock's latest price update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)’s stock price has decreased by -8.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. however, the company has experienced a -4.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VEV’s Market Performance

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has seen a -4.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.09% decline in the past month and a -17.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for VEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.63% for VEV stock, with a simple moving average of -29.05% for the last 200 days.

VEV Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEV fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8345. In addition, Vicinity Motor Corp. saw -19.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+13.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicinity Motor Corp. stands at -17.56. The total capital return value is set at -15.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.81.

Based on Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV), the company’s capital structure generated 21.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.71. Total debt to assets is 13.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.