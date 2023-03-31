Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 9.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VTNR is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTNR is $13.04, which is $3.19 above than the current price. The public float for VTNR is 61.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.19% of that float. The average trading volume of VTNR on March 31, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR’s stock has seen a 15.34% increase for the week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month and a 57.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for Vertex Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.08% for VTNR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

VTNR Trading at 19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 58.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Stratton Christopher Allen, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $10.08 back on Mar 06. After this action, Stratton Christopher Allen now owns 66,913 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $251,928 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,583,941 shares at $670,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 45.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.43. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.