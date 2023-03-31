Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is 8.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLY is 1.15.

The public float for VLY is 499.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On March 31, 2023, VLY’s average trading volume was 4.04M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 9.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VLY’s Market Performance

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a 2.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.99% decline in the past month and a -17.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.25% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of -18.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

VLY Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Robbins Ira, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Ira now owns 542,439 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

Steans Jennifer W, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 50,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Steans Jennifer W is holding 105,000 shares at $514,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.