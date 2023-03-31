Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 136.95. but the company has seen a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is above average at 4.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is $161.39, which is $26.29 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 369.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLO on March 31, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO’s stock has seen a 5.09% increase for the week, with a -1.63% drop in the past month and a 9.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for Valero Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.44% for VLO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $176 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

VLO Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.35. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.